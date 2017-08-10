PRO Unlimited offers solutions for contingent labor management, 1099/co-employment risk management, & third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent. We’re excited that Forrester has recognized us as a leader in services procurement solutions for contingent workers.

PRO Unlimited has been named a global leader in services procurement by Forrester Research, Inc., in the report “The Forrester Wave™: Services Procurement, Q1 2017.” According to the report, “PRO Unlimited uses analytics, mobile, and customer support to become a Leader.”

In Forrester’s 40-criteria evaluation of services procurement vendors, it identified the eight most significant ones and researched, analyzed, and scored them. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps CIOs and sourcing and vendor management (SVM) professionals make the right choice. Additional findings from the report include:



“PRO Unlimited’s WAND product showed strength in reporting and analytics, mobile support, rate structures for contingent workers, freelance compliance management, and services provider performance management.”

“Unlike traditional MSPs that concentrated on managing external suppliers for the client, PRO Unlimited’s MSP focuses on driving cost savings through internal adoption and usage of its solution.”

“PRO Unlimited has a higher proportion of SOW spend-under-management (51%) than other vendors.”

“PRO Unlimited also had the highest evaluations by its clients for both product usability and vendor support.”

“We’re excited that Forrester has recognized us as a leader in services procurement solutions for contingent workers,” said Ted Sergott, PRO Unlimited’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “In a world in which data volume is expanding, mobile engagement is rising, and B2B users are demanding a more consumerized software experience, we’re thrilled that Forrester has cited us for showing ‘strength in reporting and analytics, mobile support, rate structures for contingent workers, freelance compliance management, and services provider performance management.’”

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent.

