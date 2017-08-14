Dais Technologies Selects OWL© Tank Monitoring Platform

This agreement with Dais represents entry into a new market and an expansion of our platform.

Technology Assurance Labs announced today that its OWL© tank monitoring platform has been selected by Dais Technologies to monitor its generator fuel tanks. Dais Technologies utilizes backup generators to provide power to critical utility infrastructure in the event of extended power outages. Dais needed a way to monitor diesel tanks at remote locations in order to reduce cost and enhance safety and security. The OWL cellular tank monitor was an ideal solution to provide reliable tank data in a timely fashion.

Shane Owens, CEO of Technology Assurance Labs, says, “We developed the OWL© platform with an open architecture to support many different sensor types as well as meters. To date, focus has been on the propane market and improving dealer efficiency and revenue. This agreement with Dais represents entry into a new market and an expansion of our platform.”

The OWL© radio regularly transmits tank level data to the OWL© software portal which can be accessed via any device with a web browser or via an application programming interface (API) for back office systems. The OWL© radio is a low cost, highly reliable solution to monitor tanks and meters; it comes with an industry best, 10-year battery warranty.

About OWL©

Overhead Wireless Logic System, OWL©, is a wireless sensor, IoT network capable of monitoring many different sensors over a given area using licensed spectrum and/or cellular telemetry. The first OWL© products developed are targeted to the propane and natural gas industry, but other sensors in development include temperature, liquid pressure, soil moisture, etc. http://www.owlsite.net

About Technology Assurance Labs:

Technology Assurance Labs, formed in March 2003, is a privately owned LLC headquartered in, Orlando, FL. It is an independent laboratory, serving equipment vendors, venture capital groups, and service providers with services such as technology planning and management, network and system design, and technology testing. It has also developed RFID products for the rail industry and M2M wireless sensor products for the propane and gas metering industry. For more information please visit http://www.talabs.com.

About Dais Technologies

Dais Technologies, LLC is the technology arm of Tavistock Development Company, a diversified real estate firm based in Orlando. Dais provides Tavistock’s large-scale, master-designed Lake Nona community’s fiber backbone infrastructure, network transport service and content delivery system, as well as providing low voltage advisory and installation services for residents and commercial occupiers in the community.

About Tavistock Development Company

Tavistock Development Company is a diversified real estate firm owned by Tavistock Group specializing in planning, design, finance, construction and development. Tavistock Development Company’s real estate portfolio is highlighted by the large-scale, master-planned community Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, in addition to its infrastructure network, residential, office and retail development and medical and educational institutions. For more information, visit tavistockdevelopment.com.

