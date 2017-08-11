Milton Hershey School signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shippensburg University as part of its commitment to student success following graduation.

On Friday, July 28, Milton Hershey School signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shippensburg University as part of its commitment to student success following graduation. The MOU formalizes and expands the partnership between the two schools in order to provide focused and sustained support to lower income, first-generation college students—a demographic that includes many MHS graduates.

“Our partnership with Shippensburg combined with our existing GPS [Graduate Programs for Success] Division adds another degree to the level of support we are able to offer students,” said MHS Vice President of Graduate Programs for Success Tanya Barton. “We want our graduates to have the resources they need to pursue and reach their goals. We are thankful for partners like Shippensburg who share our vision and are willing to demonstrate their support through action.”

Through the MOU, each institution will improve access and information sharing to enhance MHS student achievement and graduation outcomes. Shippensburg has committed to providing access to admissions counselors, campus tours, and participation in MHS college and career days. The university also will assist MHS students who choose to attend the school with the transition to college and financial aid questions through its Academic Success Program.

“We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the postsecondary success of our students and the way it will expand the supportive network available to young MHS alumni,” said Barton.

Now in its third year, Milton Hershey School’s Graduate Programs for Success (GPS) Division provides students and alumni with a multi-tiered system of support that addresses their individual needs while fostering independence.

Through the GPS Division, dedicated career counselors, teachers, and transition specialists support students and alumni of all ages beginning in middle school and continuing to their time in college, technical programs, the workforce, or the military.

Learn more about the MHS Graduate Programs for Success Division at mhskids.org.

# # #

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School® is one of the world’s best private schools, offering a top-notch education and positive home life to children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from families of lower income at no charge.