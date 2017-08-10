All Year Cooling Announces Their Back to School Savings Coupon

All Year Cooling, a local air conditioning repair and maintenance company is excited to announce their latest coupon now through August 15, 2017. This coupon includes $150 flat off new AC units.

Back to school is an exciting part of the year for families in South Florida. We’re proud to offer these savings to make sure our families are keeping cool!

All Year Cooling, a local South Florida air conditioning installation and repair company is helping Florida residents cool their home or business with a deal on their new AC unit installs. All Year Cooling is running this sale now through August 15, 2017.

All Year Cooling is looking to help residents and business owners with any air conditioning service whether they’re in need of a new unit, maintenance, or duct services. President of All Year Cooling, Tommy Smith, says, “Back to school is an exciting part of the year for families in South Florida. We’re proud to offer these savings to make sure our families are keeping cool!”

With this latest coupon, All Year Cooling is offering $150 flat off new air conditioning units. In addition, customers are invited to receive same-day installation when they book their install before 6pm. This offer cannot be combined with any other coupons.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 300,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Tommy Smith and his team’s goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, it’s their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.

For more information on All Year Cooling, please visit their website or call 888-204-5554.

