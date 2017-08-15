We are excited for Elijah Blanton's fresh approach in delivering software at the intersection of computer science and behavioral psychology.

TotalRewards Software promotes Elijah Blanton to Direct of Product Management, Rocklin CA (August 1, 2017). TotalRewards Software, provider of the first online total rewards marketing platform, announces the promotion of Elijah Blanton to Director of Product Management. As Director, Mr. Blanton will work across our international offices to develop, grow and lead the Information Technology, Software Development, and the Customer Success Teams.

Mr. Blanton, 28, joined the company in 2015 as a Product Manager and quickly rose to TotalRewards Software leadership board. With his background in behavioral psychology and experience with leading edge technology, Mr. Blanton has established himself as a committed and innovative leader directly driving the continued growth of TotalRewards Software. Mr. Blanton earned a BA in psychology from Sacramento State and attended Colorado State University for a Masters in Computer Information Systems.

Totalrewards Software is a private, U.S. based company, founded by business and technology professionals with a mission to deliver high quality and cost-effective, cloud-based total compensation statement software solutions to employers worldwide. It’s software is used to create and market total compensations statements and total rewards offerings in more than 40 countries across 5 continents.