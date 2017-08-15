KRCL has always prioritized providing clients with outstanding legal counsel and service. We’re gratified that our peers recognize our efforts and we aim to continue to uphold this reputation.

Six attorneys from Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018, representing seven practice areas. Published by Woodward/White, Inc., The Best Lawyers in America is widely regarded as the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal sphere. Selection is considered an indication that an attorney not only has exceptional legal acumen, but, also, the highest caliber of ethics and professionalism. This year, listed attorneys include Kenneth Biermacher, Lawrence Bowman, Joseph Coleman, Raymond Kane, Gordon Russell, and Andrea Johnson.

“My colleagues and I are honored by this vote of confidence from our peers,” said Joseph Coleman, a Director of Kane Russell Coleman Logan. “KRCL has always prioritized providing clients with outstanding legal counsel and service. We’re gratified that our peers recognize our efforts and we aim to continue to uphold this reputation.”

Kenneth Biermacher, a Director in the Firm’s Dallas office, has been recognized for his work in Commercial Litigation. He regularly represents clients on both sides of the docket in diverse range of litigation matters, including partnership disputes, employment matters, class action suits, qui tam claims; complex real estate and patent and trademark infringement claims.

Lawrence Bowman, also a Director in the Dallas office, has earned a place on the Best Lawyers list within the Insurance Law category. For nearly forty years, Larry has represented a broad spectrum of individual corporate and insurance company clientele at trial and in settlement of significant cases.

Director Joseph Coleman was chosen for his work in both Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Bankruptcy Litigation. Joe has represented forty Creditor Committees in sixteen states, confirmed more than twelve plans of reorganization representing both private and public debtors, and served as counsel for many lenders and other secured creditors in Chapter 11 and other insolvency-related matters. This edition of Best Lawyers marks the twentieth consecutive year that he has been selected for inclusion on the prestigious list.

Director Raymond Kane has been included on the list for his work in Real Estate Law for the fifth consecutive year. Ray represents developers and operators in all aspects of development transactions, including land use, planning, construction and lending matters. He also regularly negotiates retail, office and industrial development and leasing transactions on behalf of landlords and tenants.

Director Gordon Russell has been selected for the first time for his representation of clients in Corporate Law. Gordon leads both the Firm’s Business and Corporate Transactional Practice Group and the Financial Services Practice Group and has extensive experience in commercial lending, real estate development and finance especially restaurant real estate, global trade, and fashion, art and literature.

Andrea Johnson, a Director in the Firm’s Houston office, has also been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America for the first time. AJ, who was recognized for her work in Labor and Employment Litigation, is a thirty-year veteran of the field. She has tried numerous cases to successful verdict has arbitrated and enforced mandatory arbitration programs in numerous states.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with more than 80 attorneys employed by the firm. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.