JoVE, the premier producer and publisher of video resources for scientific research and education, today launched a comprehensively redesigned website as part of its 10th anniversary celebration. JoVE.com is now fully responsive, more easily navigable and offers more utility, convenience and customization to its millions of users around the globe.

JoVE was founded 10 years ago with the goal of creating the ultimate resources for advancing scientific research and education by producing and publishing videos of scientific experiments from the top laboratories around the globe. This year, JoVE is proud to look back on a decade of organic growth and sustained profitability, all while delivering peer-reviewed scientific video resources and innovative technology to make scientific research more productive and reproducible for researchers and educators.

To continue providing the scientific community with the most value possible, JoVE’s new website was created with user experience in mind. It offers scientists in a wide variety of disciplines a more intuitive user interface, improved functionally, the launch of brand new features and enhanced content to help users quickly and easily access the videos and resources they’ll need for their lab or classroom. The website also leverages the confidence JoVE’s many long-standing subscribers have in the company with testimonials and case studies from leading institutions and prominent scientists in the field.

“Each year, millions of visitors turn to JoVE to advance scientific discovery and learning,” said Alice Lin, Director of Marketing. “JoVE.com now delivers a state-of-the-art user experience and complementary resources that better showcase the value of our scientific video content.”

JoVE’s new website will be updated regularly with the most advanced science videos, new product launches and expansions, corporate milestones and events. To stay up-to-date with all these improvements, visitors are encouraged to explore the website and subscribe to the JoVE’s monthly newsletter. Visit JoVE.com to experience the difference.

About JoVE

JoVE is the leading producer and publisher of video resources with the mission to increase the productivity of research and education in science, medicine, and engineering. Established in 2006, JoVE has produced over 7,000 video articles demonstrating experiments filmed in laboratories at top research institutions and delivered online to millions of scientists, educators, and students worldwide. Today, JoVE subscribers include more than 1,000 universities, colleges, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies, including leading institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Yale, Stanford, Princeton, University of Cambridge, ETH Zurich, University of Melbourne, University of Tokyo, and Tsinghua University. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, JoVE maintains offices in the United States, Europe, India, and Australia. Please visit http://www.jove.com to learn more.