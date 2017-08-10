Brian Gimlett, President, CI&I- U.S. Division The appointment of Brian further solidifies USA’s position as the market leader in providing the most complete range of safety and security solutions.

August 10, 2017- U.S. Security Associates (USA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Gimlett as President of their Andrews International Consulting, Investigations and International (CI&I) Division for the United States. The appointment of Brian strengthens the security company’s renown expertise in consulting and investigative security solutions that identify risks and mitigate today’s most pressing threats.

U.S. Security Associates’ CI&I Division, comprised of the industry’s foremost authorities on security and risk management, operates under their wholly-owned Andrews International (AI) brand which provides global consulting and investigative services as well as private security solutions through their six international locations. According to Richard Wyckoff, CEO and President of U.S. Security Associates, “the appointment of Brian further solidifies USA’s position as the market leader in providing the most complete range of safety and security solutions.” Brian, having served the previous two years as USA’s Senior Vice President of CI&I Division commented, “I am excited to provide the leadership to this outstanding team that comprises USA’s Andrews CI&I Division in the United States. Collaborating and guiding the world’s leading experts in risk identification, criminal deterrence and threat mitigation and providing the best security solutions, assessments and protection to our clients is an extreme honor.”

Brian brings more than 35 years of specialized security experience having served roles in both the government and private sectors in leadership and protective capacities. Of note, Brian spent 22 years with the U.S. Secret Service. In his final assignment with the elite protective agency, he served as Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office where he was responsible for criminal investigations and directed security arrangements for numerous high profile events and individuals, including the President of the United States, numerous Heads of State and Pope John Paul II. Prior to joining USA, Brian worked in a number of private sector industries in various capacities. He served for eight years as Senior Vice President for Security, Aviation, and Fleet Departments at MBNA America Bank. Following that role, he worked as Chief Security Officer responsible for security for New York Stock Exchange Euronext and as Executive Director of Global Security for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

Richard L. Wyckoff, CEO and President of USA, additionally stated, “Brian’s depth of knowledge in the government and private sectors, as well as his international and domestic security experience provides superior investigative capabilities to our already well-established team of Andrews CI&I Division experts. Under his strategic leadership we ensure our clients a comprehensive suite of security and technology solutions to combat the evolving threats of today’s world.”

