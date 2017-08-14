Skyler Ditchfield, CEO of GeoLinks Appointing a nimble, mid-sized, fixed wireless ISP like GeoLinks to the committee further proves his dedication to making progressive moves towards closing the digital divide.

On Thursday, August 3, 2017, The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman, Ajit Pai, officially appointed California Internet, L.P., DBA GeoLinks’ CEO, Skyler Ditchfield, to serve on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC or Committee). Ditchfield will represent GeoLinks as he serves on the BDAC’s Streamlining Federal Siting Working Group (SFSWG), 1 of 5 internal task forces operating within the overarching committee.

Established by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on January 31, 2017, the BDAC provides advice and recommendations to the FCC regarding how to accelerate the deployment of high-speed Internet access by reducing and/or removing regulatory barriers to infrastructure investment. This Committee is intended to provide an effective means for stakeholders with interests in this area to exchange ideas and develop recommendations for the Commission, which will in turn enhance the Commission's ability to carry out its statutory responsibility to encourage broadband deployment to all Americans.

The SFSWG is specifically charged with developing recommendations to improve the process of siting on federal lands and federally managed properties by:

-Recommending standard procedures for facility siting

-Examining and providing recommendations on how to standardize the duration of leases and easements

-Considering whether to recommend a shot clock for the processing of applications for facilities siting on federal land by federal agencies

-Exploring and reporting on possible methods for federal agencies to identify and report on coverage gaps and deficiencies

-Recommending procedures for creating and maintaining a publicly accessible inventory of space that can be used to attach or install broadband infrastructure.



“I am honored that Chairman Pai selected me to serve on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee,” said Ditchfield. “Appointing a nimble, mid-sized, fixed wireless ISP like GeoLinks to the committee further proves his dedication to making progressive moves towards closing the digital divide. Pai recognizes that this is a critical moment in our country’s social and economic broadband discussion, and I am thrilled to offer GeoLinks’ insight and expertise on how to accelerate national broadband deployment. Furthermore, GeoLinks will be working relentlessly with the Microsoft Whitespace Projects, pushing for more rural and urban wireless spectrum, ultimately driving competition. We are passionate about getting things done as quickly as possible. Like Chairman Pai, GeoLinks realizes that the time to procrastinate is officially over—we’re ready to take action and create visible change now.”

Sitting alongside Ditchfield on the committee are industry-leaders such as Daniel Jorjani, Principal Deputy Solicitor and Acting Solicitor of the Department of Interior, Kellie McGinness Kubena, Director, Engineering and Environmental Staff Rural Utilities Service Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, John Saw, Chief Technology Officer of Sprint, and more.

