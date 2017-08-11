Pilatus Bank It’s truly about humanizing the banking experience in an honest effort to build trust and really know your customer – this experience cannot be replaced solely by machines

Pilatus Bank has made continuous investments in their IT systems, including adopting the latest offering of Oracle Flexcube’s Banking Digital Experience, a platform based on an open and standard-based architecture with clear separation of presentation, business services, and integration tiers. Rivera explains, “This latest upgrade to OBDx will enable us to provide a truly seamless banking experience for our clients, further enhancing our customer service focused banking model; one that is closer to our end vision of true full-service banking versus the traditional self-service based model.” He continues to stress the importance of relationships between the private bankers and their customers, and that Know Your Customer (KYC) goes beyond satisfying a checklist; “it’s truly about humanizing the banking experience in an honest effort to build trust and really know your customer – this experience cannot be replaced solely by machines.”

Rivera at Pilatus Bank believes that a mix of technology and people is required to provide real convenience and customer service to clients. People are complex, and trying to fit all their banking needs into a one-size-fits all app is not the answer. He explains, “We are seeking the perfect combination of client/banker human interaction supplemented by a convenient digital experience that puts the client in full control. Pilatus Bank with its strong partnership with Oracle is set to broaden its digital private banking services and further enhance its already strong client/banker interactions. Rivera emphasized that “while our competitors place a focus on adding the latest widget to a cliché banking app in a furtive effort to push the administrative nuisance of banking to the customer, Pilatus Bank is instead focused on leveraging technology to minimize or eliminate the administrative / self-service banking model being pushed by our banking counterparts.”

Modern and challenger banks have a tremendous opportunity to exploit the latest technologies and standards-based frameworks with agility and flexibility uncommon in the traditional banking industry. Any disruptive business model today has to be agile enough to keep up with the latest technologies to meet the ever-changing demand of their customers.

Pilatus Bank is taking a leap as first movers to OBDx with Oracle in an effort to further expand and improve upon their clients’ banking experience. Rivera elaborates on the benefits of this exciting move by stating that, “Not only does this upgrade enable us to quickly respond to our customers shifting expectations and integrate the best and latest fintech features into our technology platform, but also it provides the highest level of performance, flexibility, security, and scalability that you would expect from a modern private bank as well as the Oracle FLEXCUBE technology stack. This new offering is complimentary to Pilatus’ bespoke and personal approach to private banking”

Luis Rivera concludes, “The goal is to improve and extend the private banking model to the mass affluent. Banks today must build their IT infrastructure to cater for constant creativity and innovation.”

