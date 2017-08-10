Talent Board has been a key resource for our team as we shape candidate experiences for our clients

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), a leading workforce solutions and talent acquisition partner, will sponsor the 2017 Talent Board Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards as a Silver Sponsor. AGS clients, including CA Technologies, have previously won CandE Awards. Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, launched the awards program in 2011.

“Talent Board has been a key resource for our team as we shape candidate experiences for our clients,” said Craig Fisher, global marketing leader at AGS. “Through Talent Board, we have gained – and shared – best practices on candidate experience. In addition to participating in the awards program, we leverage Talent Board’s research reports on how best to engage candidates – making sure that we are always ahead of the curve and driving world-class practices.”

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization’s candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

In addition to sponsoring the awards program, AGS is participating in Talent Board’s 2017 CandE Survey. The survey solicits feedback from recent AGS job applicants to learn about their candidate journey as an applicant, candidate and new hire.

This year’s ceremony will take place in Nashville on October 2, 2017. Those interested in attending can register here.

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions, an Allegis Group company, is founded on a culture that is passionate about transforming the way the world acquires talent by delivering client-focused solutions that make a difference for businesses worldwide. From refining how you manage your contingent workforce to strengthening your employer brand to recruit top talent, our integrated solutions drive the business results you’re after. As an industry leader, we draw upon decades of experience to design innovative tools, products and processes. We develop competitive practices that position organizations for growth and we deliver the insight needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace.