CoinMD Mines Genesis Block at Public Event

CoinMD logo

CoinMD officially launched on July 29, 2017 with a gala event attended by 85 of the company's founding members.

The guests assembled in Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, to witness the mining of the genesis block of the CoinMD cryptocurrency (symbol CMD).

Members came to the event from as far away as Hawaii and Washington state, converging at The Hil Restaurant to observe the official starting point of the CoinMD cryptocurrency.

At 10:15 PM July 29, servers in a secure location mined the CoinMD Genesis block of 9.45 billion coins, while guests watched over a live video feed. Shortly after the event, some of the coins were distributed to an e-wallet for each of the network’s founding members.

Over the next few years, CoinMD plans to grow its membership and healthcare marketplace so the coin can be used to pay for members’ rising healthcare expenses. With healthcare rates steadily rising and national currencies steadily losing value, CoinMD looks like a viable alternative: a Bitcoin designed specifically for healthcare.

“The Genesis event was a huge success. Everything went off just as planned, and the founding members got everything they were promised,” said Tom McMurrain, CEO of CoinMD. “Even more important, they saw that CoinMD will be a company built by the members for the members.”

The event consisted of a special VIP dinner on July 28th, a family-oriented luncheon early the next day, and the main event on the evening of the 29th at The Hil which included rewards and recognition for outstanding achievements to date.

At the Genesis event, McMurrain also established the CoinMD Member Advisory Group for the task of documenting the policies and procedures that will govern the network.

CoinMD has already attracted more than 900 members, and more sign on every day.

All CoinMD members receive access to CoinMD Rewards, a private network of discounts at restaurants and retailers across the U.S., provided by Access Development.

“We’re excited to work with CoinMD on a successful launch and look forward to continually helping members stay engaged by saving lots of money,” says Scottie Badger, National Sales Director at Access Development.

About CoinMD

CoinMD, Inc. is a private membership network designed to make healthcare more affordable. Linking world-class healthcare providers with an active pool of consumers, CoinMD uses the buying power of the network to negotiate deals that lower costs for members. The network also enables members to earn CoinRewards by making insurance payments on time, using in-network health and wellness providers, and sharing CoinMD with other people.

CoinMD uses a new cryptocurrency powered by a secure blockchain and designed to gain value over time, instead of losing value like national currencies. Anyone of any age—seniors, Baby Boomers, Generation Xers, or Millennials—can join CoinMD to benefit from lower costs today and a more secure retirement tomorrow.

For more information, visit http://www.coinmd.io

Media Contact: Janet Gauthier

Phone: 404-885-6607

Email: janetg(at)coinmd(dot)io

Address: 1170 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30309 USA