T&R Alarm Systems Launches Green Energy Installation Program

T&R Alarm Systems, Inc. an alarm systems installation company based in Clifton, NJ, has begun offering green energy installation to commercial and industrial clients throughout the Tri-State Area. These services include installation of solar panels and wind turbines to help reduce energy costs. These services are available alongside or independently from T&R’s usual security and alarm installation and monitoring services.

T&R Alarm introduced green energy installation as a value-added proposition for clients who were already taking part utilizing their alarm and security systems. Because of T&R’s expertise in understanding building construction and wiring necessary to hook up alarms and surveillance systems, green energy became a surprisingly plausible extension to their existing business model.

Four wind turbines and a small solar panel array installed as part of T&R’s green energy initiative could effectively power an average house in the United States. That means that the average business that adopts these initiatives would receive a household’s energy budget in savings. Because solar power and wind power are renewable resources, once installed, the wind turbines and solar panels would generate no additional costs over time.

“We are a multifaceted company providing the latest technologies in both the security and electrical industries,” said Andy Komisar, Vice President of T&R Alarm. “We are pleased to be able to help companies reduce their overall energy consumption.”

T&R Alarm plans to bring green energy to many clients, existing and new, in the coming months. With their low cost and lack of harmful atmospheric emissions, more and more companies are looking for green energy solutions and T&R is there to answer the call.

For nearly 50 years, T&R Alarm Systems, Inc. has become a formidable force in the Security Industry, particularly as a security system company in NJ. We are one of the largest alarm companies in the tri-state area, specializing in fire, security, surveillance systems and windowless basement fire alarms. We can accommodate a single-family home, a high-rise hotel, hospitals, schools and commercial buildings with equal expertise. We spend 24 hours a day working to meet your safety needs. We can design and install any kind of alarm system installation you desire.