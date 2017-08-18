Etheric’s expansion will provide the area’s growing Residential and Business community with fixed wireless infrastructure that connects clients with Etheric’s highly available high-speed Internet.

“Etheric is continuing its steady pace of growth and reaffirms its goal of reaching 90% of Bay Area households and businesses. Our new tower increases both our geographic reach across Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Martin and our network capacity to meet the extraordinary demand for Internet service in highly underserved markets,” said Lance Kelly, VP of Sales and Marketing.

“We receive hundreds of broadband service inquiries from Morgan Hill and San Martin residential and businesses each month, and our network expansion enables us to connect more new customers every day,” added Kelly.

This ambitious project will result in a new level of connectivity and network reliability for businesses and residents in the surrounding areas in and out of Morgan Hill.

“We currently offer service in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin, and today we are delighted to be expanding Etheric’s broadband coverage further across this region,” said Alexander Hagen, CEO of Etheric Networks. This growth initiative represents a critical network deployment for Etheric with a proven demand for enhanced broadband services.”

The new tower incorporates next generation technology providing Etheric with the capability to offer fast Internet service for Residential and Businesses with speeds to 1 Gbps for businesses.

For more details about Etheric Networks or how to sign up and get the first month Free, please visit their website at http://www.ethericnetworks.com or call 650-399-4200.

About Etheric Networks

Etheric Networks is a leading Internet Service Provider dedicated to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable, connectivity for business, SOHO, and residential clients. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Etheric spans the greater Bay Area, using a wholly-owned fiber optic backbone and licensed broadband fixed wireless towers.