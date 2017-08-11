D4 Becomes a RelativityOne Certified Partner

By becoming a RelativityOne Certified Partner, D4 demonstrates that they have the product knowledge and expertise to provide services and solutions that exceed customers’ expectations with RelativityOne

August 11th, 2017 – D4 LLC, a leading international provider of managed data and discovery services, today announced that they have become a RelativityOne Certified Partner.

The RelativityOne Certified Partner program recognizes Relativity partners who have made a significant commitment to offering solutions using RelativityOne, the complete e-discovery solution in the cloud, developed by kCura.

RelativityOne provides legal teams with the flexibility to meet the diverse challenges of litigation, internal investigations, or compliance projects. RelativityOne’s advanced data analytics can be brought into a workflow at any time to follow an investigative pattern of thought and uncover the true story behind the data.

“D4 has been a Relativity Best in Service partner for over 8 years and this new designation affirms D4’s dedication and commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to our customers, “ said John Rubens, Chief Operating Officer of D4. “The Relativity hybrid model enables D4 to focus more on innovating and delivering even more value to our clients, while reducing the cost on scaling and managing infrastructure.”

With Relativity, legal teams can work with their data however they need – on premises, in the cloud, or both – within a consistent and unified experience.

“By becoming a RelativityOne Certified Partner, D4 demonstrates that they have the product knowledge and expertise to provide services and solutions that exceed customers’ expectations with RelativityOne,” said George Orr, vice president of customer success and support at kCura.

kCura evaluates RelativityOne Certified Partners in areas including customer service and product expertise. RelativityOne partners are best equipped to provide access and experience with the newest Relativity features, such as email thread visualization and the visualization for concept clusters.

For more information about RelativityOne, please contact D4 at 800.410.7066 or marketing@d4discovery.com

About D4

D4 is a leading provider of managed data and discovery services to law firms and corporations. D4 offers full-service capabilities with local infrastructure to support litigation, investigations, compliance and other legal matters. The company’s state-of-the-art data centers and global operations are complemented by electronic discovery, computer forensics and document review offices throughout the USA, China and the UK. Depth of staff, experience and innovative technology allow the company to provide first-class performance worldwide.

D4 was one of the first providers to offer an eDiscovery Managed Services solution, and continues to lead the field in innovation. D4 became part of Special Counsel and the Adecco Group in 2016, enhancing D4’s offerings with Managed Review and streamlined access to legal staffing.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 13,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.