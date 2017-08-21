Project Hero Announces Multi-Million Dollar Partnership with Optum

Project Hero today announced that Optum, the health services business of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has made a multi-million dollar partnership commitment to support Project Hero’s efforts to help veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) over the next year.

Optum’s partnership will help support national HUB community sites, Project Hero Honor Ride events, the Women’s Initiative and Mountain Biking programs through May 2018. Optum recently partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on Brain Trust: Pathways to InnoVAtion, which seeks to create solutions for veterans in the areas of PTSD, TBI, suicide prevention, cancer, emotional well-being and other important veteran health issues.

Project Hero is a groundbreaking national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives. As part of this effort, Project Hero operates community and military-based HUB Centers, where participants in recovery can receive important support and services that aid in their recovery.

“Optum is committed to help our nation’s veterans live healthier lives. We are honored to partner with Project Hero to help ensure the people who serve and have served our country have opportunities for physical and emotional rehabilitation in their daily lives,” said former Army Surgeon General and retired Army Lt. Gen. Patty Horoho, CEO of the Optum Military and Veterans Group.

“Project Hero appreciates Optum’s dedication to helping healing heroes achieve hope, recovery and resilience through its support for the national Hub program,” said John Wordin, president and founder of Project Hero.

Optum’s partnership further extends the strong commitment Project Hero has received from UnitedHealth Group. UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, sponsors Project Hero’s UnitedHealthcare Challenge Series, which brings together injured veterans, active military and public supporters in a multiday bicycle journey in events around the country.

Project Hero has been working closely with VA Medical Center directors following a recent announcement from VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin directing the centers to integrate Project Hero HUB programs at their facilities nationwide.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 100,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).

ABOUT PROJECT HERO

Founded in 2008, Project Hero is a groundbreaking national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives. Project Hero works to increase awareness of the national mental health crisis posed by PTSD and TBI. Project Hero programs work by producing positive outcomes at lower costs and reducing drug-based therapies. Project Hero builds and provides adaptive bikes to physically-challenged and injured Veterans and First Responders and has helped tens of thousands of our Healing Heroes at no cost to participants through cycling events, community-based programs in more than 50 cities throughout the US and by supporting research. For information, visit http://www.projecthero.org.

For information contact Peter Bylsma, Project Hero 310-795-8532, pbylsma(at)projecthero(dot)org.