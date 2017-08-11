Almost missing your flight shouldn't be the ONLY time you work up a sweat when you are traveling!

With more Americans traveling on business and pleasure than ever before, the need for improved fitness and well-being on the road has never been greater. Nearly one-half of travelers polled by USA Today felt that they were in worse shape because they lack the time or the means to exercise properly during travel.

Want more evidence? A recent study found that 65% of travelers say they exercise less while on the road.

As a traveler, you know how difficult it can be to stay in shape. That’s why JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with The Joffrey Ballet, has launched Behind the Barre, a series of in-room barre workout videos available on demand for travelers staying in guestrooms from the luxury hotel brand around the world.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and Ashley Wheater, Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet conducted a satellite on location from the recently renovated JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.

In conjunction with YourUpdate TV and D S Simon Media, Gaskins and Wheater discussed what travelers and hotel guests have told them about why it is so difficult to find time to stay fit when they are on the road. Wheater also provided insights into what some of the innovative ways travelers can stay active while on the road.

