Power to the Pets at the 7th Annual Denver Pet Expo

Denver Pet Expo

Denver pet lovers, pet parents, pets and their families are gearing up for another exciting, tail-wagging experience as leading national event production company Amazing Pet Expos moves to the National Western Complex for the seventh annual Denver Pet Expo. The free-admission event is held indoors and opens to the public on Saturday, August 19th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday, August 20th, 11:00AM – 4:00 PM. New to the event this year is an internationally accredited all-breed Cat Show hosted by the High Country Cat Club in conjunction with The International Cat Association Inc. (TICA). Also new this year is the Lucy Pet Gnarly Crankin’ K-9 Wave Maker, which is attached to a Semi Tractor-Trailor and outfitted to a 75 foot-long pet surfing wave maker with 5,000 gallons of water and an automated wave maker! The wave machine was a featured float in the Rose Bowl parade this year and was seen by over 8 billion viewers during their last surf tour.

“We are very excited to work with High Country Cat Club and TICA to showcase the world of cats,” says Ethan Barnett, Vice President of Events. "Often times people think of the Pet Expo as just another dog show, but we always work to be inclusive of all pets, including cats, dogs, birds, reptiles, and exotic wildlife. This year we are also adding the element of Pet Surfing on the Lucy Pet Gnarly Crankin’ K-9 Wave Maker! Denver has never seen anything quite like this before; they even feature surfin’ doggies doing tricks as well as a surfing cat!”

The exposition also showcases national sponsor Petfinder.com and will feature a huge mega-adoption event with a variety of adoptable pets that are looking for a new forever friend and home from local Denver rescue and adoption organizations. In addition, attendees and their high-energy pets can check out the State Farm™ Agility Course, or the Lucky Dog Adventures Lure Course, as well as enjoy live presentations on the entertainment stage. Other notable features include free nail trims, low-cost vaccinations by Liberty Animal Hospital, pet contests - where pets compete for a chance to win amazing prizes, plus, a reptile area hosted by Party Safari.

“There is something for everyone and every pet at this year’s Denver Pet Expo,” says Ethan Barnett, Vice President of Events. “All pets are welcome and invited to attend this fun-filled weekend, where pets and people are always treated as equals and are never discriminated against. In fact, it’s really a weekend to celebrate everything pet!”

The Denver Pet Expo invites attendees and their pets to explore more than 150 exhibitor booths featuring various unique pet products, pet clothing and accessories, pet treats and more. In addition, attendees can learn about local rescue organizations and how they can help save, foster, adopt or care for local animals in need. Other presentations will include a Q and A session with local pet professionals and a presentation about pet safety, first aid and care.

“Our goal is to make an impact with pet parents everywhere, improving the lives of pets,” says Barnett. We support adoption and rescue, positive reinforcement training methods and a pet/family relationship. "We recognize that pets are family and want our show to reflect the special relationship between pets and parents.”

The free, indoor, and air-conditioned Denver Pet Expo attracts more than 13,000 attendees along with their furry, feathered, and reptilian pals who are looking to enjoy a new and one-of-a-kind experience where all pets can enjoy a fun day or two out with their pet parent(s). All well-behaved pets are welcome, as long as they’re on a fixed lead (or in a carrier) and have proof of age-appropriate rabies vaccines.