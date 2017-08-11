During an August 10 press conference, Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of YAM Worldwide Inc., announced a second year of funding for the Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media. A program of the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the Office was established in 2016 and focuses on showcasing Arizona as an ideal filming and digital media destination for the production industry.

Last year, Parsons provided more than $250,000 in financial and in-kind contributions, which was matched by the ACA. Parsons’ commitment of more than $300,000 this year, also matched by the ACA, brings the YAM Worldwide Inc. total investment to more than half a million dollars.

“More filming and production in the state strengthens our economy and keeps jobs right here in Arizona,” said Parsons. “In just a handful of months, we’ve seen the Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media implement partnerships with other state entities and create programs to help advance the film industry throughout the state. The entire business community should rally behind this office and its goals.”

“Since its launch in December 2016, the Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media has assisted nearly 50 productions in Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “In addition, partnerships with the Arizona State Parks & Trails, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation have been formed. We value business leaders like Mr. Parsons for his willingness to show his support for the Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media in such a big way.”

Two new signature programs were also announced during Thursday’s press conference – Reel Deals Discount program and The Film Resource Coordinator. Reel Deals is a pro-business, free-market program that allows the private sector to support the film and digital media industry. Participating vendors, like hoteliers, rental car operators and restaurants, provide special discounts to out-of-state productions registered with the Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media.

The Film Resource Coordinator program will recruit key individuals in rural communities to serve as “point” persons for the film industry, thus tapping into a talent pool of people who know and understand their area better than anyone else. Film Resource Coordinators will play a vital role by helping supplement the work of the limited number of full-time film commissioners across the state, helping production crews navigate items like permitting during shooting in their area, assisting in seeking out locations and sourcing local talent for productions.

The State Film Office, while a program of the ACA, also depends on the backing of the state’s business community. With its support, the office can continue to challenge established film offices in states like New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.

For more information on the Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media go to http://www.gofilmaz.com

About Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state’s leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create – recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries. Visit azcommerce.com for more information.

About The Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media

The Arizona Office of Film & Digital Media was established in 2016 as a program of the Arizona Commerce Authority, with a focus on promoting Arizona as an ideal filming and digital media destination for the entertainment industry. Made possible in part by a sponsorship contribution from YAM Worldwide, Inc., the office works to bring productions that will positively impact state and local economies through job creation, travel and tourism. Visit http://www.gofilmaz.com for additional information.

About YAM Worldwide, Inc.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, YAM Worldwide, Inc. is home to the entrepreneurial operations of Bob Parsons, American entrepreneur and philanthropist. YAM Worldwide’s core businesses include: Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), Scottsdale National Golf Club, Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, GO AZ Motorcycles, SNEAKY BIG Studios, The YAMWOOD Foundry, Spooky Fast Custom Finishing, YAM Capital, YAM Properties and BIG YAM, The Parsons Agency. In 2012, Parsons and his wife Renee founded The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, which has awarded more than $120 million in critical funds to charitable organizations.

