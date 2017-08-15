Horizon Goodwill Receives $5000 Donation from BB&T

Sharon Ahrens, Horizon Goodwill's Director of Accounting and Finance receives check from BB&T market president, James Malfregeot. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the very generous donation from BB&T.

Horizon Goodwill is honored to receive a $5000 donation from BB&T. Horizon Goodwill CEO, John McCain said, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the very generous donation from BB&T. Our mission is to remove barriers and create opportunities for people who need assistance to both get a job and keep it. This donation will go a long way to helping us provide programs like forklift certification, GED tutoring, on-the-job-training, case management, and soft skills to name a few. We are honored that BB&T would help be a catalyst to drive change in our community!"

“The gift of the ability to work and live independently, earn a paycheck, and take care of oneself and their family is the right of every individual, says James Malfregeot, BB&T market president. “Believing in the power of work is not only essential to enhancing the quality of life, but it is a fundamental building block of every community. Horizon Goodwill Industries tears down the barriers and helps people from all walks of life reach their fullest potential. This is an initiative BB&T, and I will always stand behind.”

For 62 years, Horizon Goodwill has helped people find jobs, build their financial stability, and strengthen their families. They receive thousands of donations annually that support 18 stores and 17 counties in four states. Goodwill continues to implement new programs and business services to preserve the positive social and environmental outcomes for the community.

About Horizon Goodwill

Goodwill has been rated #1 above the global brands Amazon and Google for the Brand World Value Rankings for 2016 and 2017. Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities,” is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to employment despite significant obstacles. Horizon Goodwill serves over 5,000 clients annually in a 17-county region that includes parts of the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.horizongoodwill.org

