Botify Names Frank Vitovitch Head of US Customer Success

With Frank’s leadership, even our most sophisticated customers will find new ways to unlock the full potential of Botify

Botify, the premiere technical SEO platform for enterprise companies, named Frank Vitovitch Head of US Customer Success. In this pivotal role, Frank and his team will be responsible for helping customers extract the maximum value out of their partnership with Botify and deliver impact to their organizations.

Frank has worked in search engine optimization for 14 years. He joins Botify most recently from GroupM where he was partner and practice director of SEO. As practice director, Frank oversaw the SEO practice for the agencies within GroupM including MEC, Mindshare, Mediacom, and Maxus. He built out new offerings, implemented processes and workflows and vetted new tools and technologies. Before GroupM, Frank worked as Sr. Manager of Client Services at Brightedge where he managed a comprehensive portfolio of client accounts in multiple verticals including finance, hospitality, marketing agencies, technology, publishing, pharmaceutical brands, healthcare, and retail.

“Frank has diverse SEO experience and a deep search skillset.” said Botify CEO, Adrien Menard. “He’s worked in both agencies and SaaS companies which has given him an impressive depth of knowledge about search tools. Having Frank on board means Botify will be able to improve overall experience for US clients and increase utilization of the platform. With Frank’s leadership, even our most sophisticated customers will find new ways to unlock the full potential of Botify.”

Botify has offices in Paris, New York, and London, and works with more than 400 customers spanning 30 countries. Recognition of Botify’s crawler includes several award wins: 2017 Software Innovation winner in the EU, 2016 Best Search Software in the US and EU and Best SEO Software Tool in the UK. Botify works with global enterprise customers across industries and partners with premier companies including Expedia, Staples, Refinery29, and iProspect. After partnering with Botify, clients quickly see organic improvements of 15% on average, with some clients driving as much as a 214% increase in less than 3 months of using the platform.

“A lot of SEO tools and platforms can essentially tell you that it rained last week (i.e. what has happened on your website) but Botify empowers you with data that can tell you what days you need your umbrella this week (i.e. what are the underlying problem areas of your website that will impact performance in the future). This unique approach to SEO will help a lot of marketers reach their full potential with their site and I am thrilled to be leading the team that supports that utilization,” said Frank Vitovitch, Head of US Customer Success.

Botify is backed by European VC firms Idinvest and Ventech which invested $7.2 Million in Series A funding in early 2016. Hiring top talent is the answer to the company’s plans to grow sustainably at a global scale. Frank’s appointment is a critical move in a series of hires Botify is making to build the global team.

About Botify

Botify is the premiere technical SEO platform for enterprise companies. Built by SEOs for SEOs, this innovative, award-winning solution empowers users to improve performance with unprecedented visibility into how search engines crawl and index a site. Botify has offices in Paris, New York, and London, and works with more than 400 customers in 30 countries. Their enterprise customers span industries and include Expedia, Staples, Refinery29, and iProspect. For more information visit https://www.botify.com/.