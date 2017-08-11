Our goal with both programs is to level the playing field for our veterans in California and create pathways to careers in technology

National nonprofit NPower, announces today that recruitment is now open for the next cohort of students of the NPower flagship program, Tech Fundamentals, in San Jose, California. The Tech Fundamentals program is offered free of charge in San Jose to military veterans and veteran spouses. It is a 22-week intensive course that involves IT training, professional skills coaching, corporate site visits, technology certifications such as the CompTIA A+, a paid internship and job assistance.

NPower California is also offering an advanced technology training program leading to middle-skills jobs in IT project management at the Alameda, California location. Enterprise Service Management includes ITIL and Splunk training in an eight week accelerated course. Like the national core program, Enterprise Service Management includes networking opportunities with industry leaders and mentors, site visits and opportunities for job placement upon graduation. Previous cohorts of this program in Alameda have experienced an 80% placement rate, on average. Additionally, the most recent cohort had a graduation rate of 96% with 91% of students completing the program with full ITIL certification.

“Our goal with both programs is to level the playing field for our veterans in California and create pathways to careers in technology,” said Dann Bergman, Regional Director of NPower California, “and in so doing we are addressing the very real domestic skills gaps faced by employers.” In general, NPower programs, which are offered to veterans and/or young adults from underserved communities, depending on the region, boast an overall success rate of fulltime placement in jobs or education of 80% within one year of program completion. The workforce development program is always offered free of charge and curriculum is informed by industry leaders who volunteer their time and expertise to the nonprofit organization.

Those interested in applying for the next Tech Fundamentals class in San Jose or the Enterprise Service Management class in Alameda can find more information by visiting http://www.npower.org/sanfrancisco

Space is extremely limited and those interested are encouraged to apply early.

One of the most challenging hurdles for NPower has been in breaking down barriers to employment for individuals who have not completed a college degree but possess the skills needed to fill important gaps in employment. NPower is always looking to expand their employer network and provide pathways to IT careers for our students. If you are interested in hiring an NPower intern or graduate or in becoming a corporate partner, please visit http://www.npower.org/Contact/Support-Us.aspx

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.