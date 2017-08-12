Vapensystems Inc., developer of innovative weapons Fast Access/Storage solutions, announces the QVR, a high security, compact gun safe designed for fast, easy, and safe access. Using the latest bio-metric entry system that allows for individual access (fingerprint), the QVR keeps weapons accessible, safe and, importantly, out of the wrong hands. Additionally, its neat and compact design lets gun owners store their weapons close at hand. The brainchild of two mechanical engineers, Vapensystems president Martin Dijkema

and vice-president Richard Meier, the QVR represents a new level of access, safety and security hitherto unseen in the personal defense industry. “For 150 years, safe design has remained largely unchanged,” said Dijkema, whose extensive engineering background included jewelry safe design and development. “But it’s not a practical way to store a weapon. We developed a product that not only safely stores your gun, but allows for extremely quick access.” With its smooth rotating door and instant biometric keypad entry system, the QVR allows gun owners to have their weapon in their hand in less than 3 seconds. “The rotating door gets out of the way very quickly, so your hand and door are in effect connected,”explained Dijkema. “It is a much faster access than any other design on the market today.” Unlike most household safes used by gun owners, the QVR is purpose-built from the ground up for personal weapons storage. It neatly houses one rifle, such as an AR15, plus up to six handguns in their holsters, all in a compact and aesthetically pleasing design that fits neatly in a bedroom closet, home office, or anywhere else where access is important. There are an estimated 8 million AR15s in private hands, and the QVR allows not only for safe storage but also for access in an emergency for these weapons. The bio-metric system keeps contents safe and inaccessible from unauthorized users,

and the attractive design allows it to be placed in an accessible spot. One master administrator can add (and remove) up to nine additional authorized users’ fingerprints. “Form follows function in design,” said Dijkema. “This product allows you to safely store your weapon where you can access it quickly in an emergency. With its high safety features and attractive design, your weapons are close at hand yet safe from children or intruders, and easily accessible. It solves the problem of where to store your rifle. Large, bulky old-fashioned safes either do not fit in a bedroom, closet, home-office or living room or are too ugly in those locations, so as a result, these weapons are often lying under the bed or in the closet. If one does have one of these bulky safes inside the home, that can now be moved to the basement or garage to serve solely for bulk storage.” With a sturdy weight of 200lbs., the QVR features a powder coated finish that is available in black, titanium, bronze, or white and hardware that allows it to be firmly bolted to the floor or wall. It ships from the factory direct to the consumer at a cost of $2,349 plus shipping. For more information about the QVR or to place an order, visit http://www.Vapensystems.com. Follow Vapensystems on Facebook and Instagram.

About Vapensystems Inc. Vapensystems designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products for weapons storage and access. The company was formed in 2015 and is based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, U.S.A. The name QVR is derived from the old-English word for a hunters' arrow case, "Quiver". It is Vapensystems’ first product. For more information, visit http://www.vapensystems.com

CONTACT:

Martin Dijkema

Vapensystems Inc.

+1 678-975-4822

Martin@Vapensystems.com