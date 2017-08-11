We are heavily investing in the future of NPower in New Jersey because we see the benefit it has to both our students and our employment partners

National nonprofit NPower, announces today that recruitment is now open for the next cohort of students of the NPower flagship program, Tech Fundamentals, for the Jersey City area. The Tech Fundamentals program is offered free of charge to young adults from vulnerable communities as well as veterans and veteran spouses. It is a 22-week intensive course that involves IT training, professional skills coaching, corporate site visits, technology certifications such as the CompTIA A+, a paid internship and job assistance.

The program expanded to New Jersey after identifying a need on both ends of the employment spectrum. By providing young adults and veterans an alternative training module and pathway to technology careers, the program aims to help local employers fill important gaps in employment due to lack of skilled entry-level workers. Recently, NPower New Jersey has celebrated milestones that resulted in a stronger foothold in the region. Theirs was the first office to be approved as a registered trainer of IT Generalist Apprenticeships with the Department of Labor and the region recently established a local advisory board made of industry leaders.

“We are heavily investing in the future of NPower in New Jersey because we see the benefit it has to both our students and our employment partners,” said Bea Tassot, Regional Director of NPower New Jersey, “and our goal is to improve not only the local economy but our communities here in New Jersey.” In general, NPower programs, which are offered to veterans and/or young adults from underserved communities, depending on the region, boast an overall success rate of fulltime placement in jobs or education of 80% within one year of program completion. NPower New Jersey is currently the only location to offer the program to both demographics. The workforce development program is always offered free of charge and curriculum is informed by industry leaders who volunteer their time and expertise to the nonprofit organization.

Those interested in applying for the next Tech Fundamentals class in New Jersey can find more information by visiting http://www.npower.org/newjersey

Space is extremely limited and those interested are encouraged to apply early.

One of the most challenging hurdles for NPower has been in breaking down barriers to employment for individuals who have not completed a college degree but possess the skills needed to fill important gaps in employment. NPower is always looking to expand their employer network and provide pathways to IT careers for our students. If you are interested in hiring an NPower intern or graduate or in becoming a corporate partner, please visit http://www.npower.org/Contact/Support-Us.aspx

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.