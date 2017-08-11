we will continue to expand our employment partner network to offer young adults in Baltimore a pathway to solid careers in technology

National nonprofit NPower, announces today that recruitment is now open for the next cohort of students of the NPower flagship program, Tech Fundamentals, for the Baltimore location. The Tech Fundamentals program is offered free of charge to young adults from vulnerable Baltimore communities. It is a 22-week intensive course that involves IT training, professional skills coaching, corporate site visits, technology certifications such as the CompTIA A+, a paid internship and job assistance.

NPower Baltimore was established in 2016 after identifying a need on both ends of the employment spectrum. By providing young adults an alternative training module and pathway to technology careers, the program aims to help local employers fill important gaps in employment due to lack of skilled entry-level workers. Students are not required to have a college degree or any college experience prior to entering the program. Previous cohorts have proven that the alternative learning model is successful, as nearly 85% of the previous class, which graduated in June, finished the program fully certified. Likewise, 88% of the initial class, that began approximately a year ago, are placed in full time jobs or have enrolled in school full time.

“In a very short time we have seen tremendous progress from the students we have reached with our program,” said Cathy Morgan, Regional Director of NPower Baltimore, “and we will continue to expand our employment partner network to offer young adults in Baltimore a pathway to solid careers in technology.” Current partnerships include TD Ameritrade, Under Armour, Northrop Grumman and other Baltimore area businesses and nonprofits. In general, NPower programs, which are offered to veterans and/or young adults from underserved communities, depending on the region, boast an overall success rate of fulltime placement in jobs or education of 80% within one year of program completion. The workforce development program is always offered free of charge and curriculum is informed by industry leaders who volunteer their time and expertise to the nonprofit organization.

Those interested in applying for the next Tech Fundamentals class in Baltimore can find more information by visiting http://www.npower.org/baltimore

Space is extremely limited and those interested are encouraged to apply early.

One of the most challenging hurdles for NPower has been in breaking down barriers to employment for individuals who have not completed a college degree but possess the skills needed to fill important gaps in employment. NPower is always looking to expand their employer network and provide pathways to IT careers for our students. If you are interested in hiring an NPower intern or graduate or in becoming a corporate partner, please visit http://www.npower.org/Contact/Support-Us.aspx

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.