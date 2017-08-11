Austin Vacation Rentals Booking up Fast for ACL Fest

Tory Lanez performing on HomeAway stage, ACL Fest 2016

HomeAway, the world leader in vacation rentals, reports that nearly three-quarters of Austin-area vacation rentals are already booked for weekend one (Oct. 6–8) of Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Fest), and weekend two (Oct. 13–15) is close behind at 65 percent booked.

“We know that approximately two-thirds of the festival attendees are coming from outside the city, and many of them are bringing their kids and family members,” said Melanie Fish, travel expert for HomeAway. “Renting a home is the best way to stay for the long weekend — a quiet escape with more space and privacy to kick your feet up and reset your eardrums after a long day of music.”

Affordable for travelers, profitable for owners

The average three-bedroom home rents for around $450 per night during ACL Fest. With more than 290,000 festival attendees traveling to Austin over the two-week period, vacation rental owners of Austin stand to benefit greatly from filling their homes with music lovers.

Those homeowners wishing to take advantage of the high demand for vacation rentals during the festival still have the opportunity to list their home and vie for a premium-priced booking. An annual subscription to list on HomeAway costs $399, or owners have the option to list for free, paying a commission on each booking. All Austin rentals must be licensed with the city of Austin: https://www.austintexas.gov/str.

Win the ultimate VIP experience

As an official accommodations partner for ACL Fest, HomeAway for the third year will showcase some of the festival’s top artists on both weekends on its sponsored stage.

For a chance to attend ACL Fest as a VIP and stay in a HomeAway rental, enter HomeAway’s Fest Like the Best sweepstakes. Two winners will receive the ultimate VIP prize pack, including four festival VIP tickets, airfare, a four-night HomeAway stay and more. The sweepstakes runs through August 16.

For more information about the sweepstakes or to book a HomeAway rental, visit: https://www.homeaway.com/lp/aclfest/

Stay Neighborly™

HomeAway wants to remind those coming to Austin and immersing themselves into its communities to act as a member of that community and not create nuisance for their new neighbors. Vacation rental guests should be cognizant of noise levels, parking restrictions, trash protocol and guest capacity rules of the property.

About HomeAway

HomeAway, based in Austin, Texas, is the world’s leading online marketplace for the vacation rental industry with sites representing more than two million unique places to stay in 190 countries, and is a part of the Expedia family of brands. For more information about HomeAway, please visit http://www.homeaway.com.

