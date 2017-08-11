Gummybear International is proud to celebrate that the official Gummibär YouTube channel has reached two million subscribers. A new remarkable milestone for the accomplished children's YouTube channel, the Gummibär channel previously surpassed one million subscribers in June of 2015.

Since Gummybear International's last YouTube Creator milestone, the Gummibär brand has ventured into many new exciting endeavors. In June of 2016, Gummybear International partnered with Toonz Inc. to launch the YouTube animated web series, 'Gummibär And Friends: The Gummy Bear Show' for a successful first thirty-nine episode season. In January of 2017, Gummybear International announced the "Around the World with Gummibär" campaign to pay tribute to the tenth anniversary of "I Am A Gummy Bear (The Gummy Bear Song)”, with weekly international language versions of the hit children's song.

To commemorate two million subscribers, Gummybear International has now given another popular Gummibär single “Nuki Nuki” the HD treatment. “Nuki Nuki” was originally released in 2009, and has since accumulated over 400 million views. For Gummibär fans new and old, “Nuki Nuki” HD will be available today, Friday, August 11th, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on the official Gummibär YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/gummybearintl.

About Gummibär:

The first Gummibär videos were posted in 2006 and since then the character has grown to be immensely popular around the world. Gummibär content has been viewed more than 8 billion times on YouTube, currently averaging more than 5 million views per day. The character’s songs have been released in over 40 different countries and in over 27 different languages. Gummibär has received Sales Certification Awards in over 8 countries, including one for going 96 times Platinum on Universal Records in Greece. The musical success of Gummibär has also lead to extensive merchandising lines throughout the world.

About Gummybear International:

Gummybear International is engaged in the creation, development, and branding of animated entertainment properties, as well as musical content based on and produced for such properties. It markets and sells recorded musical and video products in various physical formats, such as compact discs and DVDs, and digital formats, such as downloads and ringtones, through a worldwide network of established distributors and licensees. The company’s music publishing segment owns and acquires rights to musical compositions, markets these compositions, and receives royalties or fees for their use. It also is actively developing mobile and computer based games and exploiting merchandising rights for its brands in cooperation with a variety of licensing partners. GBI is working on a number of film and TV projects. The company is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit the Gummybear International website at http://www.gummybearinternational.com/.