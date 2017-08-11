The 40th cohort of the New York Tech Fundamentals program is indeed a milestone for our team in New York and it further establishes our permanent foothold in the region

National nonprofit NPower, announces today that its flagship program in New York is now recruiting for its 40th cohort of students. The Tech Fundamentals program is offered to young adults ages 18-25 from vulnerable communities. It is a 22-week intensive course that involves IT training, professional skills coaching, corporate site visits, the CompTIA A+ technology certification, a paid internship and job placement assistance.

The national core program, Tech Fundamentals, which is offered to veterans and/or young adults, depending on the region, has an overall success rate of fulltime placement in jobs or education of 80% one year after program completion. The program has been available in New York since 2002. It was the success of the program; which began with one classroom in midtown Manhattan; that propelled NPower to move to a larger site in Brooklyn in 2009 and expand to include a Harlem class in the New York in 2011. NPower expanded more in later years to other regions, including: Toronto, Texas, California, New Jersey, Baltimore and St. Louis. By providing young adults an alternative training module and pathway to technology careers, the program aims to help local employers fill important gaps in employment due to lack of skilled entry-level workers. Students are not required to have a college degree or any college experience prior to entering the program.

New York classes regularly exceed the national average for performance, with the last class achieving a record-breaking 95% certification rate among the graduating class.

“The 40th cohort of the New York Tech Fundamentals program is indeed a milestone for our team in New York and it further establishes our permanent foothold in the region,” said Helen Kogan, Regional Director of NPower New York. “The students in the previous New York classes make up the largest portion of our alumni network. These are students who have graduated and made their way in the tech world and volunteer their time to give back to future generations of students. It’s a big part of what makes us proud and what allows New York to set the bar of success for other regions.”

Those interested in applying for class 40 must be between the ages of 18-25, be eligible to work legally in the United States, have a high school diploma or high school equivalency, and be available for a 22 week program, beginning in January 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.npower.org/newyork.

Space is extremely limited and those interested are encouraged to apply early.

One of the most challenging hurdles for NPower has been in breaking down barriers to employment for individuals who have not completed a college degree but possess the skills needed to fill important gaps in employment. NPower is always looking to expand their employer network and provide pathways to IT careers for our students. If you are interested in hiring an NPower intern or graduate or in becoming a corporate partner, please visit http://www.npower.org/Contact/Support-Us.aspx

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.