Westchester Toyota Gives Back to the Community for the 23rd Time

Westchester Toyota held its 23rd Give Back Donation Event on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017. The Westchester Toyota family, members of the three nonprofits and people of the community gathered at the dealership located at 2167 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. The three deserving charities, Gullotta House, NAMI Westchester and Pajama Program were honored and awarded their prizes.

Each organization was awarded its donation based on the number of votes it received on Westchester Toyota’s Facebook page. Gullota House was the grand prize winner of $1,500. Gullota House is a charity with a mission to help Westchester residents who face financial hardship. The organization helps those in need by providing food vouchers, holiday assistance, scholarships to aid with education payment and much more. The next nonprofit, NAMI Westchester, received a donation of $750. NAMI Westchester is one of over 1,200 local affiliates of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The organization’s goal is to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness. Members advocate for access to treatment, services, support and are committed to raising awareness. The final winner of $500 was Pajama Program. This charity gives the gifts of pajamas and books to less privileged children in need. Pajama Program believes that these gifts can make all the difference in a vulnerable child’s life.

“We are genuinely excited about this Give Back Event because the charities are all so interesting and different,” said Rich Prager, General Manager of Westchester Toyota. He continued, “Their missions are all truly amazing and, out of admiration, we want to contribute to them.”

