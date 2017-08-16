Our goal with the BLACK CORINTHO HT 800 was to develop a high-temperature, low-CTE tooling board that would offer process improvements for demanding aerospace and automotive applications.

DUNA-USA, Inc. will debut its BLACK CORINTHO® HT 800 high-temperature tooling board at booth # G75 at the industry leading CAMX Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, held September 12-14 at the Orlando Convention Center. The BLACK CORINTHO® HT 800 offers ground-breaking low CTE at temperatures up to 400°F, coupled with a high-thermal conductivity for reducing oven and autoclave cycle times. In addition to standard and high-temperature tooling boards, DUNA-USA will also showcase its high-temperature sealers and adhesives.

“Our goal with the BLACK CORINTHO HT 800 was to develop a high-temperature, low-CTE tooling board that would offer process improvements for demanding aerospace and automotive applications,” said CEO Andrea Benedetti. “The low coefficient of thermal expansion of the BLACK CORINTHO HT 800 makes it a dimensionally stable choice at temperatures up to 400°F for use with high-temperature curing prepregs, and opens the door to replacing legacy metallic tooling for prototype or one-off applications.”

Beyond its exciting thermal capabilities, the BLACK CORINTHO® HT 800 offers excellent machinability, and easier handling than traditional metal tooling, making it a cost-effective alternative for low-volume prototypes and composites layup tools.

DUNA-USA also manufactures the CORAFOAM® line of polyurethane tooling boards, with densities from 4 lb/ft³ - 31 lb/ft³. Known for its ultra-smooth surface and ability to produce chips instead of dust, CORAFOAM® applications include composite layup tooling, vacuum forming, prototyping, and CAD verification tools.

The DUNA Group, comprised of DUNA-USA, DUNA-CORRADINI, and DUNA-EMIRATES, has been manufacturing foams, chemicals, and adhesives for the insulation, modeling, signage, tooling, aerospace and composites industries since 1957. They have locations in the USA, Italy, and United Arab Emirates. Additional information can be seen at: http://www.dunagroup.com.usa.