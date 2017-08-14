Vancouver, BC: WISHPOND Technologies announced today the launch of three new additions to their all-in-one marketing campaign platform. These three tools address an issue faced by every business seeking to grow online: despite an ability to effectively drive traffic to their website, only 1% of that traffic ends up making a sale.

The three tools introduced by Wishpond give businesses the ability to more effectively convert website traffic into leads and customers. They make it possible to chip away at that 99% abandonment rate which plagues small and large businesses alike.

"The tools that businesses can use to generate leads and sales are constantly developing, and Wishpond is proud to be at the forefront of developing those tools. We are excited to be continually pushing the envelope of how we empower our customers, and the introduction of these three new tools is a big part of that." - Ali Tajsekandar, Wishpond CEO

Wishpond's three new customer generation tools offer more ways to turn website traffic into sales...



Slide-In Popups prompt website visitors to become leads with a subtler, more user-friendly approach than traditional popups.

Opt-in Bars stick to the top or bottom of a visitor's browser, enabling businesses to constantly give people the option to convert.

Welcome Mats show over an entire webpage, offering an effective way to drive visitors to a specific sale or provide lead information.

When combined with the email marketing and marketing automation tools already offered within Wishpond, these three new apps offer an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to grow with a single platform.

About Wishpond: Wishpond is the leading all-in-one marketing platform offering everything businesses need to grow online. They offer lead generation tools such as landing pages, popups, and contests as well as tools to turn those leads into sales with email marketing and marketing automation. Wishpond's complete suite makes it possible for businesses of all sizes to succeed online with one single platform.