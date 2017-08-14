Solid State Networks announced today that DIRECT for Release Automation, the cloud-based DevOps solution that accelerates the last-mile deployment pipeline for user-installed applications, now includes support for applications built on Electron.

Electron, the open source framework for developing cross-platform native client applications using web technologies, has spawned hundreds of applications, including the desktop versions of Slack and Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code. DIRECT for Release Automation now provides an easier to use and higher performance installation and update process than existing open source alternatives:

> Provides a seamless, visually integrated end-user experience from start to finish. The UI is highly customizable with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

> Easy to integrate. Eliminates the need for Squirrel and its dependencies. No code changes or inclusion of additional libraries to the Electron app are necessary.

> Provides release automation support for Continuous Delivery practices – push any Electron build from development through QA, stage, and production easily with a simple API call.

> No “update server” is necessary. Everything is delivered via CDN, providing fast downloads, fault tolerance, and unmatched global scalability.

> Electron app updates are applied at run-time and can be mandatory or optional.

> Provides an easy way to perform asset updates of user-installed AppX files in Windows 10.

DIRECT for Release Automation was released in February 2017 and is based on more than a decade of Solid State Networks’ experience in deploying Internet deployment for leading publishers of games and software. DIRECT includes:

> Data structure optimization for fastest possible delivery via CDN.

> Fault tolerant and corruption resistant architecture.

> Self-updating mechanism.

> Small footprint, just 2 to 4 MB in size with efficient resource utilization.

> Single JSON workflow for specifying installation on Windows, macOS, and Linux

> Real-time deployment event streaming for monitoring operational health and conversion funnels.

DIRECT is the first commercially supported Release Automation solution for Electron and is available on a SaaS subscription basis, including a no-cost developer license.

To learn more about DIRECT for Electron or set up a free 60-day evaluation, visit http://solidstatenetworks.com