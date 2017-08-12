Code SixFour, LLC (http://www.codesixfour.com), a leading provider of content marketing solutions and advanced predictive analytics for insurance agencies and brokers, announced today significant upgrades to its core technology product: The Benefits Consulting Cloud. Users will notice an enhanced look and feel to the Code SixFour interface, which was built with the latest technology to provide increased performance and ease of use.

This update enabled the release of several game changing tools. CostLens, a web portal custom-branded for brokers, is an intuitive plan comparison tool which allows for live contribution modeling of medical, dental, vision life, and disability coverages. Agencies can adjust client plan scenarios, and immediately access dynamic Code SixFour reports. For self-funded clients, agencies can enter plan cost and funding details to access a robust array of advanced reporting capabilities. These insights can identify employee health risks and plan financial exposures to drive cost containment strategies.

“These enhancements to the Code SixFour Benefits Consulting Cloud will allow benefits brokers to work more efficiently than ever, and focus on growing their book of business, instead of toiling behind spreadsheets,” said Eric Rentsch, CEO and Founder of Code SixFour. “Brokers continue to tell us that saving time while delivering cutting-edge insight to clients and prospects is vital to their success in the increasingly data-driven world of employee benefits.”

About Code SixFour

The Code SixFour Benefits Consulting Cloud provides a combination of licensed content, analytics, modeling, and proposal generation tools to enable insurance agencies to efficiently structure and propose customized employee benefit solutions for clients. Employee benefit advisors leverage Code SixFour to expand their ability to prospect, close, and retain clients that demand more sophisticated solutions - beyond the typical broker’s spreadsheet.