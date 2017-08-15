SuccessCOACHING Companies are investing more than ever in their Customer Success organizations, creating an increasing demand for smart, well-trained Customer Success Managers.

SuccessHACKER, the leading Customer Success management consultancy for high-growth SaaS technology companies, today announced the industry’s first coaching program for Customer Success Managers. The 6-month, instructor-led, interactive program is designed to empower participants with the tools, knowledge and support network they need to build successful Customer Success careers. The company also announced the opening of its East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new coaching program, SuccessCOACHING, covers 24 foundational topics organized in a series of weekly lessons. Each lesson introduces participants to a new focus area through content delivered in a variety of formats, from live webinars to group and private coaching sessions with experienced Customer Success executives. The program is offered in quarterly cohorts, limited to 50 students, and registration for the Fall 2017 intake is now open.

According to research by the Association for Talent Development, professional coaching has tangible results. Coaching improves communication between managers and employees (69% of respondents), raises engagement (65%), enhances skills-to-performance transfer (63%), and stimulates productivity (61%).

“This is an exciting time for Customer Success, as the booming subscription economy continues to drive an increased focus across many industries on delivering repeatable and predictable value to customers.” said Todd Eby, CEO and Founding Partner of SuccessHacker. “Companies are investing more than ever in their Customer Success organizations, creating an increasing demand for smart, well-trained Customer Success Managers. Our goal is to provide a high-quality coaching program to help CSMs set clearer personal and professional objectives, improve personal effectiveness and accelerate career growth.”

The new company headquarters is located within the Atlanta Tech Village (ATV), the 4th largest tech hub in the United States and home to over 250 of the country’s most exciting tech startups. SuccessHacker General Partner, James Scott, has relocated from the San Francisco Bay Area to Atlanta to support the company’s growing East Coast and European customer base.

“Community is an important part of our mission at SuccessHacker,” said Scott. “We already host an online community of over 2,500 Customer Success professionals, the growth of which is accelerating as leaders and practitioners look to learn more about this new and fast-developing discipline. For this reason we’re excited to establish our formal East Coast operations in the epicenter of the burgeoning Atlanta tech community.”

SuccessHACKER is a Customer Success management consultancy that helps high growth technology companies increase customer lifetime value, lower customer acquisition costs and improve customer satisfaction by providing specialized consulting, recruiting, training and coaching services. Founded in 2016 by Todd Eby and Andrew Marks, with offices in San Francisco and Atlanta, SuccessHACKER also provides services for Customer Success leaders and individual practitioners, including a free online community (customersuccess.community) and an industry-first CSM Coaching program (successcoaching.co).

