SecuLore Solutions Unveils New Version of Paladin™ at APCO 2017

A year after its debut, SecuLore Solutions is revealing a new version of its cybersecurity appliance, Paladin™, at APCO 2017 in Denver, CO with live demos at booth #1840 on August 14th and 15th. The newly updated Paladin software builds upon its original release, enabling PSAPs and Dispatch Centers to visualize cyber threats and improve cybersecurity preparedness for NG9-1-1.

“There is a large gap in the market right now; cybersecurity experts are needed but not enough people are trained. Paladin is designed to fill this knowledge gap for the public safety sector by giving existing personnel the tools they need to become cybersecurity experts of their own network.” – Sean Scott CTO, SecuLore Solutions

Cybersecurity is an ever-growing concern in the 21st century, and public safety agencies are particularly vulnerable and valuable targets for cybercriminals. Scores of public safety agencies across the country have been severely impacted by cyber-threats and have quickly become part of an FBI-documented, multi-billion-dollar cost. Emergency communications are moving to NG9-1-1, an internet-based system that allows voice, photos, videos, and text messages to be sent from a person who needs help to the 9-1-1 emergency network and first responders. This all-IP communications network faces very real threats from cyber-attackers posing as members of this community.

The usual cybersecurity practitioner will tell PSAP personnel to “avoid communications with people you don’t know”; most cybersecurity practices do not address the unique characteristics of 9-1-1 operations. This creates cybersecurity holes in our public safety infrastructure. PSAP call-takers and first responders do not have time to mistrust those who are sending them information. Instead, they must trust the technology upon which they rely. SecuLore provides solutions that respect the true nature of 9-1-1: that call-takers, first responders and support personnel are, by definition, working with citizens whom they don’t know and who rely upon them during life’s most critical moments. Paladin is a cybersecurity appliance created to empower public safety to better protect their networks and our 9-1-1 services.

About Paladin: Paladin is a patent-pending cybersecurity network appliance that monitors all data between the firewall and external data sources, visualizes the traffic, and empowers Public Safety Agencies to protect their network from ransomware, data breaches, data loss, and cyber-attacks.

About SecuLore Solutions: SecuLore Solutions is a Cybersecurity company focused on Public Safety. Combining Public Safety knowledge with deep cybersecurity expertise, SecuLore’s technology and services can better thwart cyber attackers because they are inspired by an understanding of how hackers operate. Based upon FCC, DHS & NIST best practices, SecuLore provides cybersecurity network appliances, CyberBenchmarks™, cybersecurity training, and free webinars – all focused on empowering public safety agencies and their IT teams to better safeguard our 9-1-1 network and resources.