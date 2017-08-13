We knew that investing can be an intimidating subject for many people. Our goal was to take a complex subject and design something that was easy for a new investor to understand, but also impactful for someone who’d been investing for years.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories. A record total of more than 3,900 nominations were submitted for consideration this year.

The Distillery team worked closely with Mark Rochelli, Netvest’s founder, to build the product on the fly and make the right strategic decisions to prepare it for its release in the fall of 2016. Explained Distillery UX Designer Andrew Reinstein, “We knew that investing can be an intimidating subject for many people. Our goal was to take a complex subject and design something that was easy for a new investor to understand, but also impactful for someone who’d been investing for years.” Approximately 12 Distillery team members worked on the Netvest project, including QA, developers, and UX and UI designers.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries. In evaluating Distillery’s work, one judge assessed, “Investing made simple, Distillery has picked a winner.” Another stated, “Although there have been several apps that shows [sic] investor patterns and tricks that successful investors follow, this app gets it closer to how they think and invest.” A third judge described it as “a practical and handy tool for individual net investors and presents a good user experience.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain, in October. Details about The International Business Awards, as well as the complete list of Stevie Award winners, can be found at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

