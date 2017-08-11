Imagination Playground’s Win Big Program Gains Momentum

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks is thrilled to share the progress of their latest program, Win Big! This exciting program that launched on August 1st offers participants two ways to win - participants can enter to win a 105 Piece Big Block Set for themselves as well as nominate their favorite school or family center.

Win Big was created as a way for communities to come together and bring more play to the children in their area. After just one week, the program has really picked up steam with hundreds of participants nominating schools, family centers, after school programs, and community centers. Nominations are coming in from around the country and communities are rallying friends and family to support their favorite institution. Each day the support for schools and family centers continues to grow. Encouraging others on social media is one of the most popular and effective ways communities have garnered support. There is still plenty of time to enter and every community has a chance to win, so encourage your friends and neighbors to nominate today.

In addition to nominating your favorite institution, Imagination Playground is offering the chance for one lucky participant to win a playground for themselves! One entrant mentioned, “to have a playground in our own backyard would be amazing! My children have the best time when we visit our local museum, building for hours. It’s hard to get them to leave the exhibit!”

Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground is overwhelmed by the participation and momentum of the program so far. He says, “We love helping communities help kids play. Seeing communities come together to bring more play to their neighborhood has been exciting to watch! We knew the community aspect would be appealing but the participation in just one week has been enormous. We encourage everyone to participate as there is still lots of time to get those nominations in – anyone can win!”

Entering is easy, just visit our Win Big! page at http://www.imaginationplayground.com/promotions/win-big.html and fill out the quick entry forms. There is no limit on the number of times you may enter, so enter often to increase your chances of winning. Encourage others in your community to participate as well and support your favorite organization with nominations. The contest runs through August 31, 2017, so be sure to enter soon.

Also, as part of the Win Big! program, Imagination Playground is offering generous Summertime Specials. Unprecedented savings on all block sizes -Bigs, Mediums and Smalls. We’re glad to help you bring creative play and block fun to children.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground’s creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com