4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, takes over Orlando’s Gaylord Palms Resort Convention Center with the nation’s largest traveling off-road exhibition this weekend, August 12-13. Returning for its 17th appearance in Orlando, Truck & Jeep Fest brings custom trucks, Jeeps, product demonstrations, factory direct pricing and giveaways from the off-road industry’s premier manufacturers for the first time to Gaylord Palms for the national touring exhibitions tenth and final stop of 2017.

Admission to Orlando’s premier off-road aftermarket retail show is complimentary and with up to $500,000 of inventory on hand, off-road enthusiasts have the opportunity to purchase some of the industry’s most popular parts and accessories at dramatic discounts. Located on the beautiful grounds of the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, the consumer friendly event’s central Florida location, just 19 miles from Orlando International Airport on SR-528 W., is expected to attract enthusiasts from across the state.

Doors open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday August 13.

Manufacturer’s representatives will be on hand to provide attendees their expertise with insight on the latest performance accessories including tires, wheels and suspension for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

“This is a new location for Orlando Truck & Jeep Fest and with over 100,00 square feet of parts, accessories and displays from our most popular brands, we’re looking forward to a great show in Orlando,” said 4 Wheel Parts Events Director, Brent Goegebuer. “This is the best opportunity of the year to engage and interact with representatives from many of the top manufacturers while taking advantage of some great deals. With so much to see and do it’s a great day for any family that loves Jeeps and Trucks.”

Throughout both days, visitors to Truck & Jeep Fest will be treated to a variety of promotional giveaways including a chance to win one of two $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree certificates.

Orlando is the tenth and final stop of the 2017 Truck & Jeep Fest tour that included visits to Honolulu, HI, San Mateo, CA, Puyallup, WA, Red Deer, AB, Dallas, TX, Ontario CA, Denver, CO, Long Beach, CA. and Atlanta, GA.

What: Orlando Truck & Jeep Fest – Free Admission

Where: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

6000 W. Osceola Pkwy

Kissimmee, FL 34746

When: Saturday, August 12, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 13, 2017 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 81 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, lift kits and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.