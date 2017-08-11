ADRSM will leverage the redundant central stations of Security Partners, like this location in Las Vegas. "Only a handful of companies target this market today and ADRSM has the competencies and design expertise to deliver the highest levels of service." -- Peter Goldring, EVP and COO, ADR Security.

ADR Security, a New York City-based Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Listed electronic systems installation and fire alarm service company with more than 90 years industry experience has created a unique business serving high-end, high-risk customers called ADR Security Monitoring (ADRSM).

Leveraging the professional, fully redundant central stations of Security Partners, Lancaster, Pa., the new organization is based on a strategic alliance designed to meet the complex insurance underwriter requirements of high-risk clients, particularly jewelers in the Diamond District of New York City.

According to Patrick Egan, Owner of Select Security and Founder of the Security Partners Dealer Network third-party central station, the partnership with ADR Security will provide the highest levels of professional monitoring, redundancy and disaster recovery to highly protected risk properties requiring UL central station burglar alarm certificate services, with fully supervised monitoring and alarm runner response. Security Partners is UL-Listed, Factory Mutual Approved and holds the prestigious Five-Diamond Certification from The Monitoring Association, Vienna, Va.

“We believe there is a huge, underserved market for certificate service – bigger than ever before – and this is a great opportunity for us to partner with a strong, independent and financially solid company like ADR Security,” said Egan.

Egan said ADR has distinguished longevity in the marketplace and a top-notch management team that understands the higher liability and higher risk in certificate service for this specialized niche market. “It’s not just monitoring, redundancy and supervision but response time, detailed recordkeeping and meeting stringent installation standards. There are only a handful of companies providing this type of service and many traditional providers have moved from high-risk services into residential or disappeared because of industry consolidation. We’ve already fielded inquiries from insurance underwriters interested in ADRSM capabilities. We are excited that this local, highly technical and experienced company has selected Security Partners to be their monitoring partner of choice,” he said.

Randy Hall, President of Security Partners, reiterated that the new service is uniquely positioned to bring top-quality, professional services to the high-end market and its end-user customers.

“This alliance is a fantastic opportunity for Security Partners to display our level of service and commitment to customers like ADRSM. Security Partners has the skill sets and technology in place to perform at the highest levels required and showcase excellence in monitoring to the consumer. We are excited to be able to offer our competencies.”

Peter Goldring, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ADR Security said the company’s focus will be on delivering the highest security and monitoring for businesses in the

jewelry industry, providing solutions that “keep the jeweler safe – at home, at work and in transit.”

“We are one of less than a handful of companies providing this unique service and there are some 3,000 to 4,000 individual sites in a two-block radius of the Diamond District, located on West 47th Street between Fifth and the Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Avenue) in midtown Manhattan. Our approach is different – it’s the holistic design, installation, service, monitoring and response of fully-supervised certificate solutions.” Goldring added initially ADRSM’s service area will be primarily metropolitan New York City but the plan is to expand the concept nationwide through a network of authorized dealers.

“This is a unique segment of business and there’s nothing else like the area of 47th Street with such a high density of jewelry businesses and thousands of the most secure systems in the world. The barrier to entry is fierce for security providers but our longevity in the market, expertise and network of redundant professional monitoring stations through the partnership with Security Partners will yield success. This is not a typical third-party central station relationship. It’s a well-thought out, purposefully planned and highly specialized operation. This strategic partnership gives us a strong and immediate presence in the Diamond District.”

Alan Rudnick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ADR Security said ADRSM leverage’s Patrick Egan’s iconic industry experience, Security Partners fully redundant central monitoring stations and the Goldring family’s 95-year heritage in the high-security vertical market.

“We will raise the bar in best practices, response time and rock-solid, fully redundant central station monitoring,” said Rudnick. “It’s about the right technology and working with the right people to come up with something special. We’re looking forward to where this takes us—it’s a great combination and the perfect recipe for success.”

About ADR Security--Tomorrow’s Security Today

ADR is New York City’s leading full-service electronic and physical security provider of advanced technologies and services for commercial, industrial, institutional, multifamily, high net-worth residential and high-risk vertical markets. The company’s executive team has experience that spans more than 90 years, helping shape the electronic security industry. ADR has proven expertise in bringing revolutionary products to market faster, enhancing performance and ensuring reliable comprehensive, turnkey solutions. ADR has redundant, Underwriters Laboratories approved monitoring centers in Lancaster, Pa.; Las Vegas; San Antonio, Texas; and Anaheim, Calif., and is headquartered in New York, N.Y. For more information, visit http://www.adrny.com.