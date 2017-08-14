Husband Chronicles Wife’s Triumph Over Stage Four Cancer in New Memoir

In December 2003, Pam Corner sat in a doctor’s office to receive news that altered the trajectory of her life. She learned that there was a 12-centimeter mass in her chest cavity, laboring her breathing and threatening her life. At the same time, she learned that the tumor was a byproduct of stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma. All the while her husband, Tom Corner, sat next to her in that office, unable to absorb much after hearing the word “cancer.”

Tom, also known as T.E., dutifully sat next to his wife for every doctor’s appointment and treatment. He was there as his wife studied the disease, consulting multiple oncologists to uncover a cure. He was there when she questioned the many opinions she received until finally finding the right doctor, someone who believed as much as she did that she would triumph. Tom was by her side when Pam received the wonderful news that she was cancer-free. Now, this dedicated husband captures his wife’s relentless will in “Mommy, Why Do You Have Two Birthdays?”

“Mommy, Why Do You Have Two Birthdays?” shares Pam Corner’s intense battle with non-Hodgkin mediastinal B-cell lymphoma from the perspective of her husband, the book’s author. Corner chronicles his wife’s personal journey and glimpses into the various procedures she endured in her unyielding pursuit of a cure.

“When my wife was diagnosed with the disease she became an expert on non-Hodgin’s lymphoma,” Corner said. “She also became an expert in living, believing and fighting. “Mommy, Why Do You Have Two Birthdays?” doesn’t just chronicle her medical journey, but her fighting spirit and sheer determination to stay alive. Even though there were days that I was fearful of what she was going through, there were also days that I was in absolute awe of her.”

Written to honor his wife’s triumph and those who have traversed similar paths, Corner educates readers about cancer and the value of a positive mindset, belief in oneself, support and treatment. For more information, please visit http://www.twobirthdays.com and http://www.thePMAPartners.com.

By T. E. Corner

ISBN: 9781504374910 (hardcover) 9781504374903 (softcover) 9781504375351 (ebook)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Inspirational Author T.E. Corner is on a journey to uncover life’s mysteries. He is a proud husband and father of three beautiful daughters, who inspire his writings and contribute to the manifestation of happiness and success in his life.

