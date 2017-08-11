nQueue’s InfoRoute Ready for SCOTUS

nQueue Turbocharge Workflows

nQueue, the leading provider of document scanning and routing, print workflow and cost recovery technology, today announced its world class scanning solution InfoRoute is ready for SCOTUS E-Filing. SCOTUS announced that beginning November 13, 2017 Electronic filing of case documents will be required.

In addition to SCOTUS E-Filing, nQueue formats scans ready for E-Filing in all courts across the country from State to Federal levels, including the USPTO. InfoRoute is a fully scalable solution that leverages OnRamps to capture scans directly from a MFD, high speed scanner or desktop and then route the scans to OffRamps including leading DMS systems iManage, OpenText, NetDocuments, Worldox, ProLaw and SharePoint as well as network folders and email. InfoRoute leverages ABBYY’s renowned OCR engine to produce the most accurate scan in the smallest possible file size all at speeds up to 2 pages per second.

Rick Hellers, nQueue’s President and CEO and a 35-year veteran in the legal industry recently concluded a European roadshow where he discussed Information Workflows. “It’s clear the future is in managing information workflows,” says Hellers, “nQueue’s InfoRoute technology turbocharges firms existing Workflows”.

For more information, please visit http://www.nQueue.com.

About nQueue

nQueue provides software-based workflow management and profitability solutions to more than 35 percent of the largest 250 law firms in the United States, seven of the top 20 in the U.K., seven of the largest 35 in Australia, and five of the Top 10 globally. The company’s Document Scanning & Routing (InfoRoute) solution enables firms to capture, format, route and control scans to reduce costs associated with document retention and retrieval and improve Information Workflows. Additionally nQueue’s Cost recovery solutions assist firms by enhancing the automation and processing of any operational and administrative expenses, including print, copy, scan, phone, fax, travel, court fees, research, overnight, courier costs, credit card charges and more on an extremely powerful platform. nQueue’s software offerings, can be embedded directly into multi-function devices or reside on tablet computers or terminals to provide clients with the knowledge required to run their businesses more profitably. nQueue is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reckon Limited and is the only truly global cost recovery company. To learn more about nQueue, please visit http://www.nQueue.com.

Media Contact

John Gilbert nQueue

Tel: +1 (480) 436-5142

Email: jgilbert(at)nqueue(dot)com