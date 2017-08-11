“Our commitment to providing customers with world-class products backed by unsurpassed service and support drove our decision to make this move," said Mike Lawler, CEO, Gatekeeper Systems.

Gatekeeper Systems, Inc., the global leader in cart retention, management and push-out prevention, after their recent acquisition of the Carttronics, brand adds to its ability to service customers around the world.

This acquisition gives the newly expanded Gatekeeper Systems the opportunity to offer an expanded product line, have a wider reach within Europe, and to provide more comprehensive technology solutions.

“Our commitment to providing customers with world-class products backed by unsurpassed service and support drove our decision to make this move. It will allow customers in Europe to receive the same high level of service and innovation that we provide in North-America.” Mike Lawler, CEO Gatekeeper Systems.

Operating as Gatekeeper Europe is the logical next step to demonstrate the importance of the European market. Especially when new challenges for retailers rise almost every day, and since it is always important to secure retailer’s assets.

Specifically, those enhanced benefits will include:

1. A larger, more diversified and experienced, service, support, and sales network.

2. Enhanced pushout prevention solutions with features and benefits including:



The ability to integrate or act as a stand-alone solution based upon existing loss prevention infrastructure and store needs.

A wider array of system and installation solutions.

Wired or wireless monitoring of the system and events.

3. The ability to provide comprehensive fleet analytics at the store and enterprise level including:



Annual, quarterly, and monthly reporting packages.

Store cart audits.

Individual cart usage.

Cart use by cart type.

Wheel health statistics.

Time in use studies.

About Gatekeeper Systems:

Gatekeeper Systems is the global market leader for shopping cart containment solutions, helping to protect over 3.2 million shopping carts worldwide. Its loss prevention and cart containment solutions utilize locking wheel technology to reduce shrinkage by putting an end to shopping cart based shoplifting and shopping cart loss. Gatekeeper recently exhibited a live demonstration of the purchek 2.0 pushout theft prevention solution at the EuroShop show in Dusseldorf, Germany with attendees sharing their excitement as they watched “thieves” carts stop at the store door. Gatekeeper Systems has seven international office locations with system installations from single store locations all the way to multinational retail chains across the globe. For more information on Gatekeeper Systems, please visit http://www.gatekeepersystems.com.

Eliseo Pavone Managing Director epavone(at)gatekeepersystems(dot)com