Vtiger addressed our requirements effectively while providing a very supportive and flexible team to accommodate all of our needs”, said Shelley Oram, Program Manager at Lenovo.

Lenovo has selected Vtiger Help Desk Professional to run its worldwide customer support for its NAS business.

"During the past few months, we have had the privilege of working with Lenovo’s regional teams to understand their support process and the limitations of their current system", said Krishna Sanjeeviah, PM Head for Help Desk at Vtiger.

The new implementation addresses 3 key drivers of support team efficiency:

1. Tracking of key metrics around RMA processes (including SLA targets) to identify and address bottlenecks.

2. Automation of case routing (and hand-offs) to level 1 support, RMA and advanced support groups based on country and language.

3. Optimization of views so that agents see only necessary information while minimizing the number of touches.

"We are glad to have Lenovo on board and look forward to working with their support teams to help them delight their customers," said Sreenivas Kanumuru, CEO, Vtiger.

About Vtiger:

Vtiger provides cloud based CRM and Help Desk software to help businesses excel in customer engagement across marketing, sales and support. We believe we have done a good job when our customers thrive on Vtiger. We take pride in offering outstanding customer support, consulting on best practices and implementation services to get customers off to a running start.