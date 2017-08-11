Epic Machines Ranked #22 On The 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Epic Machines announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has been named to The 2017 Fast Growth 150, ranked #22 in North America.

The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

Epic Machines continued to expand over the past two years, with a growth rate of 153% from 2014 to 2016. Last year, Epic Machines was ranked 8th in North America and 1st in California, with a growth rate of 267% from 2013 to 2015.

“It has been a very exciting year for our whole team. We have been morphing our business to support the success of our Business Enablement Platform (http://www.epicmachines.com/business-enablement-platform) and our growing client base. It is a great time to be a channel company,” said Dave Gottesman, CEO of Epic Machines.

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Epic Machines

Epic Machines uniquely challenges the traditional technology market place ecosystem, bringing brilliant business ideas to life, assuring mission critical initiatives succeed, through end-to-end technology manipulation. An Epic Machines designed system is superior, creative, secure and customized to precisely map to your business requirements. http://www.epicmachines.com 877-EPIC-778.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin(at)thechannelco(dot)com