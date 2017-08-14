Healthcare staffing firms are joining the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) this week in recognizing locum tenens providers for the first-ever National Locum Tenens Week.

“This is an opportunity for our industry to show our appreciation for locum tenens physicians and the difference they make in meeting the needs for healthcare across every community,” says Stacey Stanley, NALTO® President.

The locum tenens (Latin for “to hold the place of”) industry now exceeds $2.5 billion in annual revenue. More than six percent of doctors currently provide temporary coverage at hospitals, clinics, private practices, and other types of medical facilities throughout the United States.

Locum tenens providers play a prominent role in combatting the physician shortage, delivering care to underserved populations, and helping healthcare facilities meet their staffing needs in order to maximize revenue.

Last month NALTO® released a digital toolkit of official marketing assets for healthcare staffing firms to use in showing their support for the promotion. National Locum Tenens Week will occur annually the second week in August.

Mike Gianas, Marketing Committee

National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®)

About NALTO®: The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the official governing body of locum tenens staffing whose purpose is to provide industry standards, ethical guidelines, continuing education and a collective forum focused on meeting the needs for care at medical facilities nationwide.