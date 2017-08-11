Stonecrest of Wildwood “When residents choose Stonecrest of Wildwood as their home, they are choosing the premiere choice for assisted living and memory care in the west St. Louis area," said Doreen Scarfino from Stonecrest of Wildwood.

Stonecrest of Wildwood, a premier assisted living and memory care community under development embraces the best in the 21st century senior living. The new community is receiving attention from those interested to see what the spectacular community has to offer residents. To accommodate interest, the leasing office is now open for those interested in learning more. Opening in Spring of 2018, Stonecrest of Wildwood is managed by Integral Senior Living (ISL) and is the third such community in St. Louis, now joining Stonecrest of Clayton View and Stonecrest of Town & Country.

At the leasing office, visitors can review the floor plans, building renderings, design boards and actual community finishes. In addition, they may also receive information about services, features, benefits and amenities that can be answered by the Sales & Marketing team. The Stonecrest of Wildwood leasing office is located at 251 Plaza Drive, Wildwood, MO 63040. It is open 8:30 am-5:00 pm Monday – Friday. For more information, please call 636-273-3900 or visit http://www.StonecrestofWildwood.com.

“At our new leasing office, we look forward to introducing our wonderful new community to those who live, work and reside in Wildwood and the surrounding area,” said Doreen Scarfino, director of sales and marketing for Wildwood. “When residents choose Stonecrest of Wildwood as their home, they are choosing the premiere choice for assisted living and memory care in the west St. Louis area.”

Inspired by the vigorous lifestyle of the community, Stonecrest of Wildwood blends a touch of city and country living, setting a new standard of senior living. The distinctive yet comfortable community will feature a variety of amenities including an active bistro, theater, fitness center with occupational and physical therapy, computer and learning center, library, living spaces and much more. Residents will enjoy beautifully appointed suites, a calendar full of vibrant activities and outings and an award-winning dining experience, all within a dynamic community full of life. Stonecrest’s individually tailored programs provide the stability and safety needed for the independence their residents desire. Stonecrest strives to enhance residents’ experience with special attention to customizing support around their lifestyle.

When complete, Stonecrest of Wildwood will be comprised of 49 private apartments in assisted living, including studio suites, one-bedroom suites and two-bedroom suites. Stonecrest of Wildwood also will have 32 suites within a specially designed memory care neighborhood, where care and compassion come first. The community utilizes the Teepa Snow approach to memory care.

About Stonecrest of Wildwood

Scheduled to open in Spring 2018, Stonecrest of Wildwood will provide the finest in senior living with assisted living and memory care options for residents. Located in Wildwood, Missouri, the expertly trained staff will provide residents with the highest standards of senior care services amidst a beautiful, vibrant community. It is operated by Integral Senior Living, which manages independent living, assisted living, and memory care properties. ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. For more information, please visit http://www.StonecrestofWildwood.com or call 636-273-3900.