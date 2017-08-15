The first truly modern stein

Kramstein are set to launch their new machined metal alloy beer steins on September 5th, 2017 on IndieGogo.

“Modern craft beers deserve Modern, crafted steins,” stated Dan Cram, one of the three men who designed the Kramstein. “When we found some really great local craft beer, we realized that we had nothing exciting to pour our beer into. Beer is so carefully crafted now, it’s such an experience. We wanted to put that kind of effort into a drinking glass.”

The Kramstein is centered around 5mm thick borosilicate glass, with a flame-polished rounded edge. “The glass is held in a metal frame, made from 6061 T6 alloy” according to Bill Espy, a machinist and managing partner at Kramstein. “Ionomer bushings suspend our glass within the strong alloy frame.”

The Kramstein IndieGogo campaign will have 5 pledge levels with rewards valued between $35 and $180. Rewards include a lidded stein, a mug with no lid, a set of each, and multiples of each.

“Both our steins, the EPOCH and AEON, are built with a 24.5oz internal volume, and are designed to enjoy 22oz beers with room for the head” stated Brett D’Aquino, the third managing partner in the Kramstein project.

“At Kramstein, we are all builders here,” Cram stated. “We are makers. We’ve been building products for other startups and crowd-sourced campaigns for many years. With the Kramstein, we’ve made something we enjoy using, and hope craft beer drinkers everywhere will have a chance to try our glass.”

D’Aquino said any project may have unforeseen complications, but he has worked with Espy and Cram for ten years on various projects. “We've worked to reduce risk from a product standpoint, by sticking to what we know best. Machined metal parts held together with stainless fasteners - it's a craft we've mastered over time. We're also trying to keep things simple, and not add any unnecessary gizmos, or anything that could make fulfillment impossible.”

Go to https://www.facebook.com/Kramstein-1307103985997718/ for more information. For further details, check Kramstein.com.

IndieGogo has been an online platform since 2007 where people can promote and raise start-up capital for their creative ideas.