See the best of Taiwan products at the Summer Universiade games

The 29th Summer Universiade games will take place in Taipei, Taiwan from Aug. 19-30, 2017. Held in Taiwan, the 2017 games present a rare opportunity for Taiwanese textile makers to showcase their best and latest innovations.

Also known as the mini Olympics, the Universiade is the second largest international sporting event in the world. It is Taipei's first time hosting the event. Over the course of the 12-day event, the city will see 7700 athletes from 130 countries competing in 22 athletic categories.

"Around half of the world's firefighter clothing and 80% of the yoga apparel in the US are made in Taiwan," said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je at a Universiade press event. "Taiwan is also the maker of the team jerseys worn by more than 10 national teams competing on the fields of the 2014 FIFA World Cup," he added.

For the 29th Summer Universiade, Taiwan's most innovative companies are sponsoring the athletes staying at the athletes' village with cutting edge, eco-friendly textile products.

On the field, athletes will be wearing high performance apparel. Before this great event, the torch relay, the torchbearers wore the designed apparel whose fabric infused with leftover coffee bean grounds.

The athletes are provided eco-friendly detergents at the washing machines when they wish to do their laundry. And to top it off, the Taipei City Government is getting ready to convert 200,000 plastic bottles generated from the bottled water during this event into eco-friendly blankets afterwards.

