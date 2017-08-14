Hunter Macdonald Gains Double ISO Accreditation

Hunter Macdonald, one of the UK’s most respected IT Delivery and Services organisations, has been awarded two International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certificates.

The teams, based in the UK and Vietnam offices, completed the thorough audit process resulting in the award of certificates for both ISO BS EN 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Technology and Security Management Systems). These awards clearly demonstrate Hunter Macdonald continues to operate to the highest of standards.

The ISO 9001:2015 requirements address a wide range of quality management principles, validating that a robust approach to process implementation and the continual improvement of them has been established. They also ensure there is a strong focus on client management, engagement of employees and management excellence.

Achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 demonstrates that a security management system has been implemented, maintained and continually improved across Hunter Macdonald. It provides their clients, who often have significant security and data requirements, with the reassurance that all data is assessed and treated securely based on any associated risks.

Mark Ward, CEO of Hunter Macdonald, said: “We have consistently delivered the highest quality services to our prestigious clients in both the public and private sectors, thanks to our excellent international team. Receiving ISO certification demonstrates our commitment to continual improvement and gives clients confidence in our ability to deliver.”

Hunter Macdonald is one of the UK’s most respected IT Delivery and Services organisations. They provide services ranging from system integration and application development through to cloud migration and service operations. Counting many of the world’s most prestigious organisations as clients, they have been recognised by the Sunday Times Tech Track, and Amazon’s Growing Business Awards, as one of the fastest growing companies in the UK.

For more information on Hunter Macdonald and the range of IT services offered, please visit http://www.huntermacdonald.com.