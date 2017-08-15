It is no surprise that Jonas is experiencing significant growth in 2017, as prospective customers and those within the industry are recognizing the consistency Jonas offers.

This report looks at the major construction software solutions within the industry and forecasts their growth between 2017-2021 based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global construction management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of both cloud-based and on-premises deployment of construction management software across the globe.

Steve Cowan, President of Jonas Construction Software, is happy with the current growth of Jonas Construction Software in 2017, “At Jonas, our goal is to continually improve our software solution and provide greater value to our customers. We do this by regularly investing in research and development, providing excellent support, and constantly improving our software, which helps us provide a steady and reliable solution that is unmatched within the industry. Our two-product offering truly allows us to better serve the construction industry, providing fully integrated solutions that meet the needs of today’s market. With that being said, it is no surprise that Jonas is experiencing significant growth in 2017, as prospective customers and those within the industry are recognizing the consistency Jonas offers. By doing the small things and taking a personalized approach to each business we interact with, we expect this trend in upward growth to continue moving forward.”

About RNR Market Research

RNR Market Research provides market research reports to industries, individuals and organizations with an objective of helping them in their decision-making process. Our library of 400,000+ industry and country research reports covers 5000+ micro markets.

About Jonas Construction

Jonas Construction Software is a fully integrated and automated construction and service management software solution, designed to help businesses improve productivity and increase profitability. At Jonas, they make it easier for companies to focus on what is important - their customers, their projects and their employees. Jonas does this by streamlining their operations and giving better visibility to the entire organization. For over 25 years, Jonas has steadily developed and improved their product, constantly striving to meet the needs and requirements the construction and service industries today. Backed by Constellation Software Inc. (CSI), a global software company that acquires and builds high market share, mission-critical vertical market software companies, Jonas is dedicated to building software that meets the ever-changing needs of the construction industry.